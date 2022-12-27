Why did Vince McMahon spend $30,000 of his net worth on worms?

Vince McMahon's net worth spans billions of dollars yet he is mostly known for his unhinged dedication to the WWE product. The former Chairman would go to various lengths for the entertainment of his viewers, pooling his resources and brainstorming new ideas each week.

McMahon is a shrewd businessman. For every Stone Cold and Roman Reigns, there has been a large contribution on Vince's part. He went to extreme lengths and made risky decisions to prove a point. At one point in time, Vince McMahon's net worth took a bit of a hit for a most bizarre angle.

Former WWE writer and now-owner of Major League Wrestling, Court Bauer expressed his amazement at the issue during an appearance on The Wrestling Perspective podcast. Bauer said that Vince planned a segment between The Boogeyman and JBL which would involve worms raining down onto the latter.

Terrifying his targets with real worms was part of The Boogeyman's gimmick. According to Bauer, times like that were when Vince McMahon would not be afraid to spend a “significant amount of money.” However, he didn't realize the stunt would cost him $30,000 as the worms used were organic!

“‘How much was it?’. He goes, ‘Well sir, that was $30,000’, and Vince’s jaw drops,” said Court Bauer. “He was like, ‘$30,000 for worms?’. ‘Well they were out of normal worms so we had to go organic’, and he just looked shocked. He’s like, I can’t believe we just blew $30,000 and there’s John Layfield rolling in the worms and he’s crying and everyone’s laughing but, it’s like, he was shocked and I think that assistant was fired soon thereafter but the show went on." (H/T Yahoo.com)

Court Bauer said WWE could afford such antics as it is on a "totally different level" from the rest of its competition.

Vince McMahon's net worth has some staggering numbers

The wrestling world was rattled when news of McMahon stepping down as WWE Chairman made the rounds on July 23, 2022. It was believed to be the end of an era, much like The Undertaker and Triple H's WrestleMania fight.

Nevertheless, the former CEO is one of the wealthiest people in the world. According to Forbes, Vince McMahon's net worth stands at $2.4 billion. The figure seems even more impressive when you consider the fact that Vince invested $500 million to resurrect the XFL.

McMahon could be returning to WWE soon. A report by the Wall Street Journal indicates that the retired CEO wants to greet his audience again. Keeping aside the controversial nature of his departure, McMahon's experience could add to the great work being done by Triple H and Stephanie.

