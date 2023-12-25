Why was Vince McMahon unhappy with Roman Reigns and a 40-year-old WWE superstar? What fans don't know 

WWE has seen some of the most grueling matches in its history, one of them being between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Their rivalry transcended the limits of brutality when the two juggernauts clashed against each other in an Ambulance Match in 2017.

However, Vince McMahon was unhappy with both superstars due to a certain factor, despite their spectacular match. During his recent interview on Sony Sports Network, Braun Strowman shed light on his match with The Tribal Chief, which took place at Great Balls of Fire in 2017.

The Ambulance Match was a display of sheer viciousness, as the two superstars were bloodthirsty. However, Mr. McMahon was unhappy with both Strowman and Reigns, as they broke a lot of things during their match. The two superstars wreaked havoc in the entire arena as they fought everywhere outside the ring.

They destroyed the LED screens on the stage and wiped out a lot of other things. Furthermore, Roman Reigns exploded the lights, which were at the side of the barricades, to attack the 40-year-old. Vince McIntyre was not happy with the destruction these two superstars brought, which broke a lot of equipment.

From steel chairs to steel steps, Strowman and Reigns used everything to cause havoc in the match. The former stated that he still has nightmares thinking about the match, as it had breath-taking moments.

"Fortunately, I was able to get Roman on the back of the ambulance after we fought for an eternity. I know we broke a lot of stuffs that the Boss was not happy about," Braun Strowman said.

Did Braun Strowman call Roman Reigns his greatest opponent yet?

The rivalry between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns will remain one of the most remarkable rivalries in WWE. They battled in several matches in 2017, and many believe it to be one of the most riveting feuds.

During his appearance on BrawnExpress, the 40-year-old called Roman his greatest adversary. He backed his statement, saying that Reigns' repertoire speaks for itself and commended his in-ring presence.

The Monster of All Monsters called Roman Reigns a smart man while recalling their Ambulance Match, as Reigns fought strategically, targeting his surgically repaired elbow. He went on to call the 38-year-old his greatest opponent in his career so far.

'I never underestimate Roman Reigns. The man's repertoire speaks for itself. He is my greatest adversary to this day. You ask me who my greatest opponent was in my career; it was that man [Roman] right there," Braun Strowman said.

