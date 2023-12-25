Braun Strowman shares impressive gym selfie amid WWE hiatus

Braun Strowman shared a new gym selfie with the WWE Universe to kick off the Christmas holiday.

The Monster of All Monsters has been on the shelf since last summer after undergoing level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in July. While there is no concrete timetable for his return to action, Strowman had resumed training not long after the surgery. The 40-year-old recently shared an exclusive update on his status.

Strowman hit the gym on Christmas Eve and chose Frank Sinatra's legendary version of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" as his workout song. Posting to Instagram Stories, he also showed off his impressive physique, and joked about who's having meat for Christmas while focusing on his massive legs.

"Who's having hams for Christmas??" he wrote.

The former Universal Champion also recently revealed how he is "rebuilding" while preparing for his in-ring return.

Possible major feud for Braun Strowman's WWE return

Braun Strowman is set to return to WWE in 2024 as a top star in contention for championships. While the good friend of Bray Wyatt has plans for The Wyatt Family legacy, he has also expressed interest in challenging one of WWE's best.

Strowman and Gunther mixed it up a few times in recent years, and The Ring General even retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship over The Monster on the January 13 edition of SmackDown. Strowman recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta and talked about a possible rematch.

"Oh, let's do it again. I had an awesome one with him earlier this year. January, it was. Another guy that's been able to push me to my limits and been one of four, maybe five humans that have ever put my shoulders to the mat for three. Got lucky, caught me with that powerbomb off the top rope. I'd love to run that one back," he said. [1:07 – 1:27]

Strowman, who is a one-time former Intercontinental Champion, also gave his thoughts on Gunther's historic title reign.

Strowman has not wrestled since he and Ricochet defeated Alpha Academy on the May 1 edition of RAW.

