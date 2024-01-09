Why did Vince McMahon want to fire a former WWE Champion? Exploring the reason

Vince McMahon has pushed WWE to where it is today. He worked tirelessly to cross boundaries, bring in talent, and create storylines in order to build the company into an industry giant.

However, building Titanland wasn’t easy. He had to make tough decisions as well, such as firing staff and talent. One such incident happened with former WWE Champion JBL.

John Bradshaw Layfield, a.k.a. JBL, took to social media to react to a 2014 throwback from 10 years ago. He revealed that while being on commentary, he kept using Vince McMahon’s catchphrases. When ‘The Big Man’ was made aware of it, he used his "baritone voice" to tell JBL he was fired. It was live on TV and turned into a funny story from the event.

JBL got his start with WWE as an in-ring talent in 1995, and he continued to work with the Stamford-based promotion until 2017 as a commentator!

WWE Hall of Famer detailed his friendship with Vince McMahon

The Undertaker was one of the superstars McMahon shared a close friendship with. In fact, The Big Man spent thousands of dollars just to rib The Deadman. The Undertaker revealed the same on the Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast.

"There’s only been a few guys that would rib me. Paul Bearer would rib me and Brian Adams would rib me. Those are the only two guys that would — well Vince (McMahon)… he went out of his way to rib me. He would spend thousands and thousands of dollars just to rib me and get a kick out of it. But, as far as the talent though, the only two guys that would rib me were Paul Bearer and Brian Adams."

Currently, Vince McMahon is present on the Board of Directors of TKO, the company formed after WWE and UFC merged, acting as the Executive Chairman.

