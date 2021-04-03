"Why? Why?" - Eric Bischoff's WWE Hall of Fame induction criticized by John Cena Sr.

John Cena Sr. has questioned whether Eric Bischoff should be inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame.

In the 1990s, Bischoff led WCW Nitro during its head-to-head battle with Vince McMahon’s WWE RAW on Monday nights. Between June 1996 and April 1998, WCW defeated WWE in the ratings for 83 consecutive weeks. As RAW was often pre-recorded, Bischoff sometimes revealed the results of the show on live episodes of Nitro.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, John Cena’s father acknowledged that Bischoff has achieved a lot in the wrestling business. However, he is unsure why one of WWE’s major rivals is being inducted into the company’s Hall of Fame:

“I sit back and maybe you disagree with me, but the first thing that comes to my mind is… Why? Why? Yeah, why? You know, when he went to war, he really went to war. He really spoiled the [WWE] product, coming out with the results before they taped… He gave those [taped results] on TV.”

Bischoff’s WWE Hall of Fame induction is set to air on the WWE Network on Tuesday, April 6. The Great Khali, Kane, Molly Holly, and Rob Van Dam are also part of the 2021 Hall of Fame class.

Eric Bischoff is “one of the greatest enemies of WWE”

Eric Bischoff often mocked WWE on WCW programming

Although he gave credit to Eric Bischoff, John Cena Sr. added that WWE could have found someone more deserving of a Hall of Fame induction:

“I mean, stop and think about this. So, did he give a lot to this business? I will never take one thing away from Eric Bischoff. There’s a man that did what he had to do. He proved he could do it. He succeeded in what he’d done, did, or has done. But he became one of the greatest enemies of WWE. If you remember those battles, I think that’s what increased the ratings. But here’s a man that you sit back and say, ‘Alright.’ Once again, we say, ‘Is there anyone else in line more deserving [to be inducted]?’”

Hell, I can’t imagine someone telling me that! https://t.co/2vKIckrC3I — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 18, 2021

Bischoff went on to work for WWE as an on-screen general manager between 2002 and 2005. In 2019, he worked as the behind-the-scenes Executive Director of WWE SmackDown for four months.

