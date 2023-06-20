Why did WWE cancel Seth Rollins' open challenge on RAW? Potential reason for Finn Balor's vicious assault

Seth Rollins has been issuing open challenges on WWE RAW ever since he won the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. He has already defended the title against Damian Priest on the June 5 edition of WWE RAW and is scheduled to defend it against Bron Breakker tomorrow on the NXT Gold Rush Special.

On the previous episode of WWE RAW, The Visionary did not defend the title against anyone but had a fiery segment with Finn Balor. During the segment, Balor challenged the World Heavyweight Champion for Money in the Bank 2023 on July 1st. Instead of waiting for the premium live event, however, The Prince attacked The Visionary on tonight's episode of RAW.

It’s possible that WWE booked Balor to attack Seth Rollins in order to strengthen him as a threat. However, WWE had to eliminate audience interference from any segment involving the two, since the crowd had previously continued to chant Seth Rollins’ music while Finn Balor was trying to cut a promo.

Furthermore, the heinous attack could be a way for Finn Balor to ensure that The Visionary remains the World Heavyweight Champion until Money in the Bank 2023. With Rollins set to defend his championship against a huge threat like Bron Breakker, Balor obviously wanted to remove odds from the equation and ensure that he is the one to face Seth for the title.

Seth Rollins isn’t the only problem for Finn Balor on WWE RAW

On tonight's edition of RAW, Finn Balor brutally attacked Seth Rollins, both ring-side and backstage. Following that, The Judgment Day cut a promo against their respective opponents for Money in the Bank 2023.

During that promo, The Prince left a message for The Visionary, claiming that he ensured the match against Bron Breakker was canceled so that it would be him to strip Rollins of the title.

However, Damian Priest is one of the superstars in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Finn Balor has shared his concern that if Priest wins the MITB briefcase and Balor secures the World Heavyweight Championship, there’s a chance Priest will cash in on him.

The WWE Universe isn’t thrilled with WWE teasing a potential disbanding of The Judgment Day since it’s one of the most entertaining factions in WWE at the moment.

Will Money in the Bank 2023 be the last time The Judgment Day are together? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

