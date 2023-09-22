Why did WWE consider a network change for SmackDown? Analyzing potential changes that could take place

The past 24 hours have been quite significant for WWE. The Stamford-based promotion officially revealed Elimination Chamber 2024 will be at a massive stadium in Perth, and unfortunately, the promotion released numerous superstars from the main as well as the NXT roster.

The biggest piece of news that will affect the company in a long-term is perhaps the announcement regarding Friday Night SmackDown's future. Starting from October 2024, the blue brand will no longer be airing on FOX Sports. Instead, it will return to the USA Network.

Allegedly, WWE will see a considerable uptick in rights fees, earning more money than ever, once the move becomes official. There have been rumors that FOX was unwilling to negotiate the amount of money the company hoped to earn, which could have contributed to the decision. However, there could be other reasons for the move as well.

Expand Tweet

While airing on FOX means more potential viewers, it also means pre-emptions due to sporting events. SmackDown will be moved to FOX Sports 1 a handful of times this fall and winter. These changes are unlikely to happen on USA Network after the move becomes official in 2024.

Another issue with FOX is timing. SmackDown had to be aired on Fridays due to FOX's schedule. There is a possible chance that the blue brand could remain on Fridays or even move to Thursdays next year.

Moreover, USA Network and WWE have the option of making SmackDown a three-hour show. FOX could not do the same due to the local news airing after the two-hour event each week.

The future of RAW and NXT remains uncertain

While it may appear like USA Network will have the prowess to broadcast RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, that may not actually be the case. A new report from The Hollywood Insider stated that RAW and NXT may move elsewhere.

"While the new deal will bring WWE to NBC primetime and SmackDown to USA on Friday nights, it will also mean the end of Raw and NXT on USA. A source familiar with the Raw discussions tell The Hollywood Reporter that the market for the program is 'extremely active,' with traditional linear networks, streaming services and 'unexpected players' all interested."

Many fans are speculating where RAW and NXT could land. There is a chance that the two brands could show up on Amazon Prime or some other streaming network. They could also join Disney's network of channels, such as ABC or ESPN.

Expand Tweet

Everything seems to be a bit of a mystery for now. NXT and RAW could be packaged together or sold separately. Regardless, the two major programs are likely to make a lot of money for World Wrestling Entertainment in 2024. Triple H, Nick Khan, and Vince McMahon have a lot to look forward to.

Which network is likely to broadcast WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star