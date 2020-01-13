Why WWE didn't sign Tessa Blanchard possibly revealed

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

Behind the scenes (Pic Source: WWE)

Tessa Blanchard made history at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill. She became the first woman to win the World Title for a major promotion, after beating Sami Callihan for the Impact World Championship.

With a talent like this, one would think she should be in WWE. But Dave Meltzer of WON via WrestlingNewSource said that WWE passed on signing her due to “attitude issues” when she appeared in the Mae Young Classic.

While her win is being hailed as history-making, there was trouble 24 hours online when several women accused her of bullying them at other wrestling shows. She was accused of a more heinous charge of calling a black female wrestler the N-Word in Japan back in 2017.

Tessa Blanchard denied this ever happened, but AEW Wrestler Big Swole confirmed that the event did happen and from the looks of it, actually tried to mend fences between the two.

So since we telling stories....Big Swole's turn. I won't speak on all the other stories but the one about La Rosa I know personally. This past year at Wrestlecade I spoke to her about this and about hashing it out with Tessa. I've spoken to Tessa as well, after talking with — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) January 11, 2020

light on social media. People are entitled to deal with this how they want. I just want the world to know the last part of the story. — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) January 11, 2020

Tessa Blanchard did cut a promo after she won the world title which was (loosely) in response to the allegations. She said: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"Over the past eight months this has been my life, Sami and oVe has been the thorn in my side, and tonight, we did it! Nobody—nobody—in this life is perfect. We're all human. And it doesn't matter what you say about me, it doesn't matter what you call me. I have one of the strongest minds that I've ever known. So, whenever you come for me, you come for all of these people. I am now the standard-bearer of Impact Wrestling. And. man or woman, pound for pound, I am one of the best in the world and I am now your world champion!"

Advertisement

I dont know if this aired. Tessa loosely addresses the controversy. pic.twitter.com/pMMRHlYgYn — Voices of Wrestling (@voiceswrestling) January 13, 2020

With regards to WWE not signing her, Meltzer said that people were aware of the stories and her troubling history. As a result, WWE didn't give her a developmental deal because of "attitude issues."

It'll be interesting how this story is going to take shape in the weeks to come.