Why WWE could be heading towards a new Bloodline Civil War

Since 2020, The Bloodline has dominated WWE in some way, shape, or form. The faction has been at the center of numerous high-profile storylines and has found tremendous success in the company. Interestingly, recent developments suggest that WWE may be heading toward another chapter in the Bloodline saga.

The United States Champion Solo Sikoa crossed paths with Sami Zayn last Friday on SmackDown. Zayn is primarily a RAW star, but with the blue brand last week being in Montreal, the hometown hero made an appearance on the show. The Underdog from the Underground defeated Sikoa via rollup in a non-title bout.

This loss didn't sit well with Solo and his MFTs as the faction invaded RAW this week and attacked Sami during his match against Rusev. While we are at the initial stage of Sikoa and Zayn's rivalry, it may have planted the seeds for another Bloodline Civil War in the coming months.

While one side is already in place in the form of Solo Sikoa and his MFTs, the other side might slowly come together soon. Before Zayn, Sikoa and his faction were involved in a rivalry with Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso. After being screwed out of the United States Championship on multiple occasions by Solo's stable, it is safe to say The Samoan Werewolf still has unfinished business with the heel group.

Jimmy Uso has stood side by side with Jacob Fatu in the battle against the villainous faction. Since Sikoa and his MFTs take full advantage of the numbers game, Jimmy and Jacob may come to Sami's aid. However, the babyface team may need one more person to neutralize the heel faction's numbers advantage completely.

The name that makes the most sense for this spot is Jey Uso. The YEET Master is currently in pursuit of the World Heavyweight Championship. However, it may not be long before he is gravitated toward the Bloodline drama once again. That said, it is just speculation.

A potential Bloodline Civil War could lead to a massive WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series 2025

If WWE is en route to a new iteration of Bloodline Civil War, there may not be a better place to conclude the storyline than WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Much like last year, the WarGames Match may revolve around The Bloodline this year as well.

Last year, The Bloodline 2.0 (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu) and Bronson Reed faced the OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn) and CM Punk. The babyface team eventually came out victorious after a brutal bout.

This year, we could see Solo Sikoa, Tala Tonga, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo take on Jacob Fatu, The Usos, and Sami Zayn inside WarGames. That said, it is mere conjecture at this point.

