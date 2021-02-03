Opinion: Why WWE should hold off on Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus until WrestleMania 37

After teasing it for months, Sheamus finally turned heel last night on WWE RAW, as he delivered a Brogue Kick to Drew McIntyre after a confrontation with Edge.

When asked why he did it, Sheamus said McIntyre is no longer his friend and The Celtic Warrior wants the WWE Championship. While the match may happen at the next pay-per-view, WWE should hold off on Sheamus and McIntyre's clash until WrestleMania 37.

The story between Sheamus and McIntyre was showcased on the mainstream stage last year. It all started when the two began having backstage segments together, where they talked about their 20-year friendship.

At the time, it all felt a bit random since Sheamus was a heel, and he had just been portrayed as an unlikeable antagonist against Jeff Hardy. It would be odd for WWE to build this up for months, only for it to be a one-off match at a B-level event right before WrestleMania. While some may disagree, this has the potential to be a WrestleMania caliber story, especially with the event being two nights once again this year.

If WWE is worried about Sheamus vs. McIntyre not coming across as a WrestleMania level match, they can fix that by adding someone like Keith Lee into the mix. Lee has also been involved in this storyline before, as he warned McIntyre from the beginning that Sheamus would turn on him eventually.

Lee has also tagged and faced off with Sheamus in the past month, so including him into the bout not only makes sense but adds more intrigue into the match. Lee can be McIntyre’s friend, but also warn him that he wants the WWE Championship and won’t hesitate to take down Drew to do so.

Apart from Sheamus, Drew McIntyre's options for WrestleMania may be limited on RAW

Another reason WWE should go with Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania is that there really are no other options for The Scottish Warrior on RAW.

During his dominant run as WWE Champion, McIntyre has run through the entire RAW roster from Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton, to AJ Styles and even Keith Lee.

It is highly unlikely WWE will do a Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre rematch at WrestleMania. So unless they bring back The Beast Incarnate or John Cena, who else is left? Sheamus vs. McIntyre is a fresh feud and has a good background in terms of the story, so why not hold off on the match until WrestleMania?

As mentioned before, if WWE is worried about the match not being big enough for The Show of Shows, they can include a third man in the bout or add a stipulation like a title vs. career showdown. Either way, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre's clash for the WWE Championship deserves a big showcase like WrestleMania 37.