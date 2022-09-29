Why did WWE release Drew McIntyre in 2014?

With multiple title reigns and a Royal Rumble victory under his belt, Drew McIntyre is currently one of the biggest stars in WWE. The Scotsman recently headlined the company's historic premium live event in the United Kingdom against Roman Reigns.

However, it hasn't been an easy road to the top for the SmackDown star. While he was initially touted as The Chosen One, McIntyre's first stint with the Stamford-based promotion wasn't up to the mark. It apparently took him getting fired from the company in 2014 to reach where he is today.

The start to McIntyre's main roster career in 2009 was an electric one as Vince McMahon introduced him on the big stage. He even went on to become the Intercontinental Champion, picking up victories over the likes of Kane and Matt Hardy. However, things went downhill for the Scotsman before his eventual release in 2014, which led many fans to wonder what went wrong with him.

In an interview with My Love Letter To Wrestling, McIntyre disclosed that his attitude problem was the reason for his downfall. The former WWE Champion added that he wasn't focusing on himself and wasted his time partying and drinking, ultimately costing him big time.

Drew McIntyre successfully turned around his career before returning to WWE

For Drew McIntyre, the end of his first stint with WWE marked the beginning of something better. He took advantage of this chance to reinvent himself and become the talent he was always destined to be.

After his release, the Scotsman was one of the biggest names on the independent circuit and won championships with promotions like Evolve and IMPACT Wrestling.

He returned to his old hunting ground in 2017, where he was initially assigned to the NXT brand. McIntyre became NXT Champion before dropping the title to Andrade El Idolo and moving to the main roster.

While he was initially a part of a tag team with Dolph Ziggler, he established himself as a singles star over time. His biggest career victory came at WrestleMania 36, where Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship.

He is currently a part of the SmackDown roster and is one of the biggest babyfaces in the company. Safe to say, the 2014 release was just what he needed to realize his potential.

What are your thoughts on The Scottish Warrior's career resurgence? Sound off in the comments section below.

