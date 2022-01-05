5 things that made WWE Royal Rumble 2020 memorable.

With Royal Rumble on 30th January 2022, fans have started speculating who will be the winner of this year's Royal Rumble. WWE as a promotion has extensive experience of Royal Rumble matches since 1988.To date, there have been 34 Royal Rumbles in WWE history. This WWE PPV is remarkable as there are many superstars that are together at once.

Royal Rumble is one of the four big PPV's with Survivor Series, SummerSlam and WrestleMania. The winner of the 30 Man Royal Rumble Match gets an opportunity for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania's Main Event.

The 2020 Royal Rumble was the 33rd annual Royal Rumble professional wrestling event produced by the company. The match . Here are some reasons why the Royal Rumble Match of 2020 was the best of this decade. The Royal Rumble 2020 pay-per-view was stacked with many superstars like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns Edge, Becky Lynch and many more.

#5. WWE Homecoming of Edge after 9 years

Edge retired in 2011 due to what was thought to be a career-ending injury. He's been an 11 time World Champion. In 2019, there were many rumors about Edge returning to the promotion. As the Royal Rumble of 2020 was close by, the rumors got stronger and stronger. But he was denying every possibility of him returning to the squared circle.

He eventually returned to the WWE at Royal Rumble in 2020 after nine years. Fans blew the roof off the stadium at Minute Maid Park. It was the biggest and most surprising return for fans in years and therefore it was one of the highlights of the night. Edge also won the Royal Rumble 2021 last year and later challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

WWE Universe also saw the return of the former superstar MVP after over 8 years. He created a team called 'Hurt Business' and later managed Bobby Lashley.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Roxanne Smith