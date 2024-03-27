Why did WWE scrap blockbuster WrestleMania feud featuring The Undertaker? 

WrestleMania for years has been associated with The Undertaker. Despite retiring from the Stamford-based promotion, fans often remember 'Taker for delivering some of the best matches at the event. Another reason he is remembered is for pushing talent by giving them an opportunity at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Several superstars like Edge, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, etc. have had the honor of facing the former World Heavyweight Champion. One such superstar who was close to facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania was Kevin Owens. However, that match never did take place.

As per Owens, a scrap between him and The Undertaker was heavily discussed for WrestleMania 32. However, at the time, Shane McMahon returned to the company, and WWE opted to create a storyline surrounding Undertaker and Shane. This left Owens without a match at The Show of Shows.

Looking back, it was probably a decision many can't be upset about as the match between Undertaker and Shane had some wonderful moments. 'Taker winning the match improved his record to 23-1, after which he went on to wrestle three more times at subsequent 'Manias.

The Undertaker once spoke about his streak breaking at WrestleMania

For years, one of the most impressive things about WWE was The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania. The reason why this streak was so impressive is because 'Taker had managed to face and defeat some of the biggest names in wrestling despite all the pressure associated with having to have good bouts consistently.

However, after registering 21 straight victories at WrestleMania, the former champion's streak ended against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. Some time ago, 'Taker spoke about what went on behind him losing at the mega event. He revealed that he was supposed to win first, but things changed later.

"I got to the arena that day and I was going over. I mean, we had gone back and forth and when I showed up, I was going over. Through the course of the day, Vince would come to me and say that he's changed his mind. Man, I was like, ‘Okay, I don't think Brock needs it, but at the end of the day, it's your show, it's your call. If you're sure about it, then that's what we'll do,'" said 'Taker.

After losing to Brock Lesnar, Undertaker lost one more time to Roman Reigns. The Undertaker finishedwith a WrestleMania record of 25-2. Despite the losses, what The Phenom achieved is considered legendary by fans worldwide.

