Why did WWE star Logan Paul refuse to fight Mike Tyson despite huge offer? 

Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul have been experiencing plenty of success in recent times. While Logan is the current United States Champion in WWE, Jake is building a successful boxing career for himself. After facing some top UFC names, The Problem Child is now set to fight boxing legend Mike Tyson.

The fight between the two will take place on July 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Texas. While this contest between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has excited many combat sports fans, Logan Paul was originally offered the opportunity to face the former Heavyweight Champion. However, he rejected the offer.

During a recent episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, The Maverick revealed that he refused to fight Mike Tyson due to the age difference. When asked if he could beat the legendary boxer, the United States Champion confidently said yes and believed that age would be the crucial factor.

Check out the video below:

While Logan Paul won't be stepping in the ring with Mike Tyson, it will be interesting to see who he faces at WrestleMania 40. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton are both eyeing Paul, fans will be keen to see how WWE books the US Champ at The Show of Shows.

16-time WWE World Champion John Cena recently praised Logan Paul

Logan Paul's time in WWE up until now has been nothing short of phenomenal. Despite not having years of experience under his belt, Paul has managed to impress some massive names in the Stamford-based promotion. He also won the United States Championship, which is a commendable achievement.

These results have earned Logan praise from fans, colleagues and veterans. One such wrestling veteran who recently praised The Maverick is John Cena. During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Cena credited The Maverick for his ability to set a story. Cena said that Paul knows how to drum up interest, and he is using these skills well in WWE.

Check out the video below:

Such praise from a legend like Cena is proof that the work Logan has done is impressive. In the coming years, it will be interesting to see what he achieves in WWE.