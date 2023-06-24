Will 3-time champion challenge Seth Rollins after their match got canceled on RAW? 

Seth Rollins has bravely led RAW into a new era of change and opportunities as the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

Ever since The Visionary stomped AJ Styles at Night of Champions to make history, he has proven himself to be a fighting champion. Rollins has overcome Damian Priest and Bronn Breaker in the last two weeks.

He was set to host an open challenge on RAW, but a pre-match assault from Finn Balor prevented him from competing. However, an official title match was scheduled to occur.

The returning Tomasso Ciampa was scheduled to accept Rollins' open challenge, but WWE didn't want Ciampa to lose his first match back. Furthermore, time constraints may have influenced the eventual decision to nix the potential banger.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle



OG CIAMPA IS BACK BABY YESSSIR! TOMASSO CIAMPA BEATS THE MIZ IN HIS RETURN!!OG CIAMPA IS BACK BABY YESSSIR! #WWERaw TOMASSO CIAMPA BEATS THE MIZ IN HIS RETURN!!OG CIAMPA IS BACK BABY YESSSIR! #WWERaw https://t.co/Cc7O2pupNL

The canceled match opens the door for a future encounter between Seth Rollins and Tomasso Ciampa, unlikely to occur soon.

Firstly, Ciampa seems to be a high priority following his impressive victory over The Miz. The two former friends will likely exchange a few words in the coming weeks, leading to a significant on-screen rivalry.

Johnny Gargano is also on RAW, increasing the likelihood of a potential DIY reunion. The former NXT Tag Team Champions can pursue the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are searching for credible opponents, and DIY could be their toughest challenge yet.

Hence, The BlackHeart may not challenge Seth Rollins in the foreseeable future.

Seth Rollins has his hands full with The Judgment Day

The ominous Judgment Day has been a significant thorn in the side of the new World Heavyweight Champion. Finn Balor has set his sights on Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and the two fierce rivals are set to collide at Money in the Bank in London.

There is plenty of history between Rollins and Balor, which dates back to SummerSlam 2016, where they clashed to determine the inaugural Universal Champion. Seven years later, they fight again with greater hatred and higher stakes in front of a passionate British crowd.

The odds are stacked against The Visionary, with Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley lurking in the shadows. Balor also heads in with considerable momentum. However, Seth Rollins is operating on another level and has all the tools to overcome all the obstacles on his path to glory.

Either way, Rollins vs. Balor will be a must-see encounter and a potential match-of-the-year candidate.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes