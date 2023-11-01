Will AJ Styles ever return to WWE? Explaining his absence from the ring

AJ Styles is currently on a hiatus from WWE, having been absent from television since a backstage assault from The Bloodline members on the September 22, 2023 edition of SmackDown. Despite earlier reports suggesting his return to feud against Roman Reigns and potentially setting up a match at Crown Jewel, there are no indications of his comeback, with Reigns now scheduled to face LA Knight in an Undisputed Universal Championship match.

This absence has raised concerns about Styles' future within the company and whether he will eventually return to Stamford-based Promotion. However, the answer to this question remains positive, as AJ is contracted with the company until the end of 2024.

Furthermore, reports have confirmed that Styles did not sustain any injury despite the assault on his last appearance on the blue brand.

The potential reason for the delay in Styles' return to the company might be related to Luke Gallows recovering from his surgery. If Styles returns without The O.C. member, he might face significant odds against when confronting The Bloodline.

This potential factor could also explain the delay in the Reigns vs. Styles match despite reports of their clash at this year's Crown Jewel Premium Live event. It will be intriguing to witness how the events unfold in the upcoming months.

When did AJ Styles last win a world title in WWE?

The last WWE World Championship reign for AJ Styles took place in 2018. For those unaware, the Phenomenal One secured his second WWE Championship by defeating Jinder Mahal on SmackDown just before the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Following this title change, Styles confronted Brock Lesnar, who was representing RAW as the Universal Champion. After an intense battle, Lesnar emerged victorious. Subsequently, AJ Styles lost his WWE Championship to Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, on the November 11, 2018 edition of the blue brand.

Since then, the Phenomenal One has not held any world title in the company. It will be intriguing to observe how events transpire in the upcoming months, particularly when Styles and Roman Reigns inevitably engage in a championship rivalry.

Also, whether the former WWE Champion will have the ability to shock the world by dethroning the Tribal Chief if he survives against LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023 remains to be seen.

