Will Bayley get replaced at WWE Money in the Bank? Reason why she put her spot on the line on SmackDown

Bayley's position in the Women's WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match has been thrown under caution after tonight's episode of SmackDown. The dissension in Damage CTRL continues as IYO SKY helped The Role Model accept a challenge from a former rival with an added stipulation.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Bayley distracted the referee the moment when SKY had Zelina Vega pinned. This led to an argument between the two fellow stars and allowed Vega to capitalize for a win. Post-match, the two Damage CTRL members were seen bickering backstage. In a tit-for-tat move, IYO accepted a challenge made by Shotzi on behalf of The Role Model with the latter's Money in the Bank spot on the line.

The latest reports mentioned that a superstar would lose their WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match spot next week. Does this mean Bayley will lose to Shotzi? The answer seems to be no.

If plans were to incorporate Shotzi in contention for the briefcase, they would've used the vacant sixth spot rather than replacing an existing participant. The showdown between the two stars is likely to focus on the tensions between IYO SKY and The Role Model.

The Role Model assisted IYO SKY in the WWE Money in the Bank Qualifying Match against Shotzi on the June 9 episode of SmackDown. The Genius of the Sky is likely to return the favor next week on the Friday Night show, although begrudgingly.

WWE could further explore the tension between the two in July once they both reach the top of the ladder, but only one gets to retrieve the prized briefcase.

WWE Money in the Bank: When did the rift between IYO SKY and Bayley begin?

The first hints of a Damage CTRL implosion were seen when IYO won a shot at the RAW Women's Championship. Bayley, who contended for it for over a year, didn't seem pleased, and it was due to her mistake that Bianca Belair retained the title at Backlash.

The proceedings in Puerto Rico added to the disagreements after neither of them looked eye-to-eye due to their constant tag team losses.

IYO SKY usually gets a warm reception from the audience. It's probably because of her mesmerizing high-flying abilities and inability to cut heel promos.

Fans believe a babyface turn is in the charts, with WWE Money in the Bank being the perfect stage, but Triple H needs to decide whether imploding Damage CTRL after just a year is the right option or not.

