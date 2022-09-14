Will Brock Lesnar ever return to WWE?

Brock Lesnar was last seen at SummerSlam 2022. He lost to Roman Reigns in a last-man-standing match for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

SummerSlam 2022 was Brock Lesnar's last chance at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This gave many fans a feeling that the Beast would not return after his loss as Lesnar now only fights for the big titles. So will he ever return? We have the answer for you here.

The former world champion has a contract with WWE until mid-2023. He has also been advertised for WWE Day 1 on January 1st, 2023, and WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited @TimmyBuddy Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar front & center on the 2023 Royal Rumble graphic Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar front & center on the 2023 Royal Rumble graphic https://t.co/CLa6FvZezs

Along with Lesnar being on posters for Day 1 and Royal Rumble, there are also rumors that The Beast Incarnate could return ahead of WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. So, fans might see the former champion sooner than they expect.

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns claims Brock Lesnar as his biggest rival

The Tribal Chief and the Beast have gone to war multiple times in a feud that started during WrestleMania 31. After almost a decade of rivalry, the two superstars gave us two memorable matches at WrestleMania 38 and SummerSlam.

In a recent interview with Logan Paul, Roman Reigns was asked if The Beast was his biggest rival. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion admitted that Lesnar is indeed his biggest rival.

"Me and Brock we've main evented a bunch of huge shows together. I mean, we covered pretty much the full calendar year, to dotting through it. Big pay-per-views, WrestleMania main event, so I would definitely say he's been thus far my biggest rival," said Reigns.

Handy (Roman Reigns 744+163) @_handyred_ Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar!



How it started How it ended

2015 WM31 2022 WM38 Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar! How it started How it ended 2015 WM31 2022 WM38 https://t.co/ELKdGgxafK

Both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are two of the biggest names in the industry. Even though they might not face each other for a while, their presence on WWE television is more than enough to sell tickets and increase views.

Who would you like to see as the next opponents for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comments below.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy