Will Cody Rhodes finishing the story end Roman Reigns' WWE career? Exploring potential retirement

Cody Rhodes has been on a quest to finish his story at WrestleMania 40 by defeating Roman Reigns and capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. From what WWE has been cooking up for the past two years, it almost seems inevitable that Rhodes will finally get redemption.

However, what seems inevitable could also give rise to the unthinkable, as Cody defeating Roman will pose an intriguing question about whether The Tribal Chief would retire after potentially losing the championship. The speculation came in the wake of Reigns' recent comments.

The 38-year-old stated in his biography on A&E that he would call it quits once he lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Therefore, he asked the fans to respect and cherish his days as the champion, as he would possibly take a sabbatical once he dropped the belt.

With Cody Rhodes seemingly finishing his story at WrestleMania 40, the question that has been intriguing fans is regarding Roman Reigns' potential retirement from WWE after the Philadelphia extravaganza.

Will Roman Reigns retire after potentially losing at WrestleMania 40?

Roman Reigns' championship reign is a personification of greatness and it has given uncountable moments in the past few years. However, it seems The Tribal Chief is on the last pages of his iconic reign, as Cody Rhodes is looking to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

However, The American Nightmare finishing his story will not end Reigns' WWE career, as his retirement is seemingly too far to be envisioned. However, there's a good possibility that the 38-year-old will go on a hiatus for a few months after potentially losing against Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

He could rejuvenate himself in the meantime and return to WWE later this year. The 38-year-old could make his comeback post-hiatus with the realization that it was not his title reign that took the company to new heights; rather, it was he who did it.

Therefore, Roman Reigns could come back from his potential hiatus and rule as The Tribal Chief without the title. Moreover, WWE could unravel a new layer in Reigns' storyline post-WrestleMania. It remains to be seen whether he will actually lose at WrestleMania 40 or continue to reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

