Will Cody Rhodes' real-life injury affect WWE's plans for WrestleMania 41?

Elimination Chamber turned out to be a nightmare for Cody Rhodes. He not only faced a heartbreaking betrayal at the hands of John Cena but also sustained a legitimate injury in the process. In unfortunate news that broke after the show, The American Nightmare suffered a busted eardrum and a black eye.

Ad

Since then, fans have been concerned about his status for WrestleMania 41. However, the WWE Universe can breathe a collective sigh of relief as there is nothing serious to worry about.

Rhodes' real-life injury will not affect the company's plans for The Showcase of the Immortals. While The American Nightmare did suffer from a ruptured eardrum, the injury does not seem too severe. It is self-healing and would not require any surgical intervention.

Ad

Trending

Therefore, Cody Rhodes will walk into WrestleMania 41 to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena. The company also advertised him for the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The 39-year-old will address the ongoing situation and everything that happened at Elimination Chamber.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

What did Cody Rhodes say after suffering the busted eardrum at Elimination Chamber?

There is no doubt that Cody Rhodes had a rough night in Toronto, and it is believed that Travis Scott inadvertently injured him. Several people, including prominent podcaster Conard Thompsom, reached out to The American Nightmare following the incident.

During their conversation, Rhodes downplayed the severity of the injury. He implicitly disregarded the allegations against Travis Scott, stating that the latter did not even touch him. The Undisputed WWE Champion humorously blamed the four horsemen for his condition.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

There is no denying that Cody Rhodes was trying to act tough as if nothing had actually happened. There have been several instances when the 39-year-old suffered a brutal beatdown, and he still stood up and fought back. His recent statements are indeed a testament to his strong resilience.

It will be interesting to see how The American Nightmare retaliates against The Rock and John Cena now that the two have formed a strong alliance. Will Rhodes be able to avenge his betrayal? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback