Will Cody Rhodes turn heel soon on WWE RAW? Wrestling veteran answers

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently addressed the possibility of seeing Cody Rhodes turn heel soon on WWE RAW.

After several years of absence, The American Nightmare returned to the Stamford-based company in April last year. He has since become the top babyface on Monday Night RAW. However, some fans now believe that Rhodes could turn heel in the near future.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno answered a fan's question about Rhodes possibly turning heel:

"Bro, he's been on the other end of a major heel turn with Brock [Lesnar], Brock turning heel on him and they're still in that storyline. That's not settled yet. So, I don't see him turning heel anytime soon," he said. [2:27 - 2:43]

Konnan believes WWE wouldn't turn Cody Rhodes heel right now

Disco Inferno's co-host, wrestling veteran Konnan, also believes Cody Rhodes would not turn heel soon.

The former WCW star explained that Rhodes returned only a short time ago. Hence, the company would prefer to let his babyface run continue until they feel they must turn him heel:

"Bro, he just got there. They're not gonna turn him right now. He's mega over. They're gonna ride this until it's time to turn him heel and it ain't time. And something that you brought up bro, it's hard to get cheered against Brock, you know what I'm saying, and he's doing it. And he always has good matches, good promos, and he's part of a wrestling family that's beloved," Konnan said. [2:46 - 3:08]

