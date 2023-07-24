Will Dominik Mysterio inherit Rey's mask when he retires from WWE? What the future might hold

Dominik Mysterio is the complete opposite of his father, Rey Mysterio, in more ways than one. Unlike the WWE Hall of Famer, he is best known for his villainous antics and does not wear the legendary luchador mask.

Dominik began wrestling alongside his father in 2020. Since then, the 26-year-old has never worn a luchador mask. Except for the moments to mock his father, like on his WrestleMania 39 entrance. However, that could change in the future.

It was shared by Rey Mysterio that Dom Dom will have to earn the right to wear his legendary mask one day, much like he did back in the past. Due to Dom's heel character, a significant babyface turn and a drastic redemption arc is the only way for him to "earn" the mask on-screen. Still, it's been noticeable that the RAW star is much more successful as a heel.

However, the only way the 26-year-old could incorporate the mask in the future is by using it to mock his father. In this way, he could enhance his heel character and honor his father's legacy.

Did WWE have plans for Dominik Mysterio to wear a mask?

Dominik Mysterio only wore a mask in WWE so far to mock his father

The Judgment Day member made his in-ring debut in 2020 against Seth Rollins. He went on to team up with Rey until their split in September at Clash at the Castle last year. Throughout his tenure, he never wore a mask. Despite this, it was discussed in the company.

As revealed by Rey Mysterio, WWE decided not to have Dominik Mysterio wear a mask since it might already be too late, given he had already wrestled without one for a while. However, they still want to incorporate the mask in some way.

"The only issue was that he was getting so much promotion without the mask, prior to him starting to wrestle. When I did my storyline with Samoa Joe with Brock and we just felt maybe it might be a little too late to mask him now. We've talked about it. We would love to incorporate the mask somehow someway, so the legacy continues. Even if they know his face already. We can start a trend where Dominick is outside the ring and Dominick Mysterio is inside the ring."

Will Rey and Dominik Mysterio face in WWE again?

The father and son duo collided in a highly personal feud in this year's WrestleMania 39. However, it's safe to say that their rivalry is far from over.

The WWE Hall of Famer moved to SmackDown to avoid Dominik Mysterio on RAW. Although both stars are not crossing paths now, they can always run it back in the future. Interestingly, Dom could even be one of his father's final opponents.

It remains to be seen if Dominik will ever wear a mask in the ring and if the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions will reunite as enemies or partners.