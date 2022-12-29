Will Dragon Lee bring his AAA Tag Team Titles to WWE?

WWE’s newest signee, Dragon Lee, has piqued the interest of many wrestling fans across the globe. The Mexican Lucha Libre star has various accolades under his name and will now provide his experience to the largest wrestling platform in the world.

Lee has had several historic reigns in his decade-long run in professional wrestling. Some of his feats include holding the CMLL World Lightweight Championship for 1,197 days (2016-1019) and the ROH World Television Championship for 468 days (2019-2021) He is a characteristic good guy, having turned heel only once in his entire career.

The Dragon Driver specialist has also worked for Tony Khan. There were rumors of him becoming an All-Elite in August when he participated in the first round of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament alongside Rush and Andrade El Idolo.

However, Dragon Lee is now officially Triple H’s cohort and will be joining WWE’s Performance Center in January. A major question doing the rounds on social media is whether he will be bringing the AAA World Tag Team Championship with him to the Stamford-based company.

At AAA Lucha Libre’s Night of Champions event on December 28, Dragon Lee and his real-life brother Dralistico defeated Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood (FTR) to capture the AAA Tag Team Titles. FTR held the titles for 438 recognized days, the third-longest AAA tag team title reign in history.

News of Lee joining WWE broke down after the bout. The masked luchadors are also the reigning Crash and Kaoz Tag Team Champions in Mexico. Presently, there are no updates on whether the championships will be defended inside a WWE ring, but there have been hints of them being incorporated soon.

A few months ago, Shawn Michaels dropped a bombshell regarding the future of WWE’s developmental brand. The Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative disclosed that he was planning to organize NXT Mexico and NXT Japan in 2023. This could mean Dragon Lee and Dralistico will headline those shows alongside Rey Mysterio, with the AAA gold on their waists.

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H congratulated Dragon Lee on his ‘next chapter’ in wrestling

It has been almost five months since Triple H took charge of the creative in WWE. The WWE Universe has witnessed a plethora of returns and new signings in this era, making 2022 a delightful year for wrestling fans.

Triple H recently took to Twitter to welcome his new talent on NXT.

Dragon Lee takes inspiration from Rey Mysterio and believes that he can mirror the Master of 619's success on the WWE stage.

