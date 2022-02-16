Will Chris Jericho ever return to WWE?

Every professional wrestling fan has heard of Chris Jericho, a man of many talents who has had immeasurable success inside and outside WWE. Y2J is one of the most decorated and consistent athletes; his charisma is second to none.

When it comes to longevity, very few can rival the "Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla." Jericho has been competing at an elite level for nearly three decades, and he performs regularly to this day.

Even though he made a name for himself as a pro wrestler primarily in WWE, his affiliation with the new company in town, AEW, has severely strained his relationship with Vince McMahon's franchise, possibly beyond repair.

The odds of a WWE return

Y2J is no longer a spring chicken: he is 51 years old. Chris Jericho has kept himself in tremendous physical shape, but all those years of wear and tear will take their toll on his body sooner rather than later. Given the high-risk offense he uses, coupled with his hectic schedule, the nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion may not have much gas left in the tank. Hence, he may hang up the boots once his wrestling commitments with AEW are over. This potentially rules out a grand return to the world's leading professional wrestling promotion.

Moreover, in July 2020, the former world champion publicly stated that a return was, in his own words, "not gonna happen." However, he claimed to still love Vince McMahon, heralding that a comeback may not entirely be out of the question.

On to the other side of the story, recent speculation suggests that Chris Jericho may be on his way back to WWE. For starters, he signed a three-year contract with Tony Khan's franchise in 2019, meaning that his deal is nearing its expiration date. Unless he's re-signing, he's on borrowed time with AEW. Could Vince McMahon's company be the next and final stop for one of the greatest performers of all time?

Jericho teased a feud with former onscreen friend and rival Kevin Owens on Twitter to further add fuel to the fire. This is pure conjecture at this point, but the fans are open to the idea of another showdown between the two Canadian Superstars, especially considering their undeniable chemistry.

Is a return really necessary?

As previously mentioned, Jericho has accomplished all there is to in a wrestling ring. There is nothing left for him to do other than win the Royal Rumble. Several candidates would love to get their hands on the wrestling legend, and they would gain considerable credibility by defeating him. Austin Theory, Drew McIntyre, and Riddle would serve as viable opponents for Y2J. However, none of these matches are top-caliber dream matches, and few would be disappointed if they never got to witness these in a ring.

Like The Undertaker, it may be time for Jericho to retire and spend more time with his family. After decades of entertaining fans, the future Hall of Famer has earned the admiration of the entire WWE Universe, and everyone can respect his decision.

There is one thing for sure: no one would object to cherishing and drinking in "The Gift of Jericho." Hence, while a return may not be necessary, there is no solid reason for him to completely cut off ties with Vince McMahon and his team for good. Consequently, fans will likely see Jericho in a WWE arena, perhaps not in a wrestling capacity.

Will we ever see Chris Jericho wrestle in WWE again? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman