Will gambling on WWE matches become legal? Here are the details

Gambling is not new for many sports, and it looks like WWE may just be joining the trend. Since pro wrestling is staged and predetermined, specific measures are being set if the rumored move materializes.

As per Alex Sherman of CNBC, WWE is pushing to legalize gambling in specific matches. The Stamford-based promotion is apparently working with the accounting firm EY (Ernst & Young) to maintain the secrecy of match results.

The report mentioned how WWE executives proposed that results would be locked in months ahead and wrestlers themselves wouldn't be told about the outcome until shortly before they perform.

"Allowing gambling on certain WWE matches would alter how matches are produced – and how storylines are created. In discussions about how gambling in wrestling could work, WWE executives have proposed that scripted results of matches be locked in months ahead of time, according to people familiar with the matter. The wrestlers themselves wouldn’t know whether they were winning or losing until shortly before a match takes place."

Gambling in professional wrestling can be tricky since the results are already predetermined. However, it looks like the company is looking for the best way to incorporate it in the near future.

WWE is not a stranger to gambling by including it in on-screen angles

The Stamford-based promotion may be pushing to legalize gambling. However, fans have already witnessed multiple poker games take place on weekly shows. However, considering an industry veteran's recent statement, these segments are not always well received.

Vince Russo previously expressed his disdain over JBL's poker invitational segment on RAW in December 2022. The former writer noted that the angle was "bad comedy."

"I've got to tell you something because I've been in this position many, many times. There is a huge difference and yet a fine line between good comedy and bad comedy. And wrestling, 90% of the time, tends to fall on the side of bad comedy. This is bad comedy, guys. This is a three-stooger comedy, bro. That's exactly what this is. Just bad, campy, stupid, silly, unfunny comedy."

For now, it looks like the Stamford-based promotion is making several changes, even in its backstage operations. It remains to be seen if fans can gamble for specific matches in the future.

What do you think about the reports of the Stamford-based promotion legalizing gambling? Share your thoughts below.

