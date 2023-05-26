Will Hulk Hogan ever wrestle in WWE again? He wants a retirement match!

Hulk Hogan is just one of the many retired WWE legends who expressed their desire to return to the ring. While most of them were able to return for one last match with ease, that may not be the case for The Hulkster.

Hulk Hogan wrestled in a number of wrestling promotions like NJPW, AWA, WWE, WCW, and IMPACT Wrestling. Although he has returned to the Stamford-based promotion throughout the years, it was mostly for segments and hosting ventures. His last match took place on a house show with IMPACT in 2012, and his last televised bout was in October 2011.

While he has opened up about a retirement match against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 40, that may not be possible. In March 2022, The Hulkster revealed that he already had too many surgeries all over his body throughout the years.

“No, no, no, no. In the last 10 years I’ve had 23 surgeries… 10 back surgeries, both hips, both knees. Forget it. If I’d have made the right decision on the first back surgery, I’d have been healthy right now.”

The 69-year-old's last appearance in the Stamford-based promotion was during the 30th Anniversary Show of RAW in January 2023.

What does WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan regret the most in his career?

The Hulkster is one of the most recognized wrestlers in history. Aside from his character, one of the most notable things in his arsenal is his finishing move, The Leg Drop. However, it has caused him major physical issues in the long run.

The Hulkster revealed on MMA Hour that he regretted using the leg drop as it caused him back pain. Sharing that he should have utilized his arms with a different move.

"After everybody says, ‘Would you do anything different in your wrestling career,’ everybody always says no. I would have done something completely different,” Hulk Hogan admitted. “When you’ve got the largest arms in the world, why are you dropping the leg every night for years and destroying your back? Why wouldn’t you put people in the sleeper with the largest arms in the world? Why wouldn’t you use the sleeper?"

Although many legends have come back after retiring, that may not be the case for Hulk Hogan. It remains to be seen when The Hulkster will be on television again.

