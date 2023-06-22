Will Jeff Hardy ever return to WWE? Potential chance of one final run

Jeff Hardy’s last WWE run came to an abrupt end after he walked out during a tag team match at a house show on December 4, 2021. He was subsequently sent home from the company’s live tour and released from his contract five days later. Fans could be wondering if they’ll ever see the Daredevil in Vince McMahon’s promotion again.

Jeff Hardy is highly unlikely to return to WWE. He is expected to retire with his brother Matt Hardy in AEW. With that being said, it is possible that the Hardy Boyz could return to their former promotion for a Hall of Fame induction in the future.

The brothers last reunited in WWE at WrestleMania 33 on April 2, 2017, when they showed up unannounced to win the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Jeff waited for his 90-day WWE no-compete clause to expire before signing with AEW. He made his debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion on the March 9, 2022, episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. He showed up to make the save for his brother from the Andrade and Hardy Family Office (Andrade El Idolo, Private Party, and The Butcher & The Blade).

He made his in-ring debut for the promotion on the May 4, 2022, episode of Dynamite. Hardy squared off against Bobby Fish in an Owen Hart Memorial Tournament qualifier. He would advance to the tournament semifinals by beating Darby Allin before losing to Adam Cole on the May 18, 2022, episode of Dynamite.

On June 13, Hardy was arrested for driving under the influence. He was subsequently suspended from AEW without pay. He was also removed from the Triplemanía XXX tag team main event and replaced by his former rival Johnny Nitro, who teamed up with Matt Hardy to take on Dragon Lee and Dralístico. He made his return to AEW on April 12, 2023, and the rest is history.

Jeff Hardy taking another break from AEW

Jeff Hardy teamed up with his brother Matt on the latest edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite. The duo took on The Gunns in a tag team contest. The brothers lost to Austin and Colten Gunn and were attacked by Bullet Club Gold after the match.

According to a report, the angle was used to write Jeff Hardy out of AEW programming for the foreseeable future. It was noted that Jeff will be taking a break after tonight’s Dynamite and won’t be part of the lineup for the promotion’s tour of Canada in July.

“Fightful Select learned that Hardy is unable to get into Canada due to his arrests, and was written off of television as a result for the time being.”

It remains to be seen if the Charismatic Enigma will appear in pre-taped vignettes after tonight.

