Will John Cena retire from WWE if he dethrones Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41? Likely truth revealed

John Cena's latest appearance on RAW has once again set the internet abuzz. The WWE veteran delivered a cold promo in front of a hostile crowd in Glasgow, Scotland. What raised eyebrows was him touching on the subject of his retirement. In a shocking statement, Cena said he would win the Undisputed WWE Championship and retire with the title.

The Cenation Leader has an excellent opportunity to capture the gold at WrestleMania 41 as he faces Cody Rhodes for the coveted title. Fans have been wondering whether this means he would immediately retire if he dethrones Rhodes at 'Mania. However, that is not the case.

The 16-time World Champion will not hang up his boots right after The Show of Shows, regardless of the outcome. John Cena's Farewell Tour will continue until December 2025. He is advertised for several appearances throughout the year, including WWE Backlash and several other premium live events.

What Cena meant to say was that he would win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 and would remain an active champion till the end of his retirement tour.

It will be interesting to see whether he actually turns his words into a reality at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

Where will John Cena compete in his last WWE match?

Since The Franchise Player announced that 2025 would be his last year in pro wrestling, several questions have emerged in fans' minds. Well, the biggest question among them is the venue of his final match.

Rumors have been swirling that WWE is planning a special Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2025. It is expected to take place in Boston, Massachusetts, which is Cena's home state.

This special edition of SNME is rumored to center around the WWE veteran, where The Cenation Leader competes in his final match before hanging up his boots.

However, this is currently speculation, as WWE has yet to make any official announcement about John Cena's last match.

