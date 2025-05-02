Will John Cena be at WWE Crown Jewel 2025? Here's what we know

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 is one of the latest premium live events announced by the Stamford-based promotion, with many questioning if John Cena will be among the names present for the show. Fortunately for Australian fans, they have a chance to see The Cenation Leader.

Ad

WWE Crown Jewel is one of the annual premium live events hosted by the Stamford-based promotion. It was introduced in 2018 and mainly occurred in Saudi Arabia as part of the company's partnership with the country. However, this year's show will be held in Australia and will feature an appearance from current Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.

In a video posted by Netflix ANZ on Instagram, Australian Superstars Grayson Waller and Rhea Ripley broke the news that WWE Crown Jewel 2025 will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on October 11. The duo also announced that John Cena will appear for the premium live event, which will mark The Last Real Champion's final appearance in the country as an active in-ring performer before ending his farewell tour at the end of this year.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Although WWE Crown Jewel 2025 won't take place in Saudi Arabia this year, the country still has a major premium live event to host next year in the 2026 Royal Rumble.

Which superstar already issued a challenge for John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2025?

Since the Undisputed WWE Champion is approaching the end of his career as an in-ring superstar, many superstars wish to share the ring with him for one last time. Unsurprisingly, Grayson Waller is eyeing the Undisputed WWE Champion for the PLE in Perth.

Ad

In an interview with Channel 10 Australia, the Australian star acknowledged that The Cenation Leader is the GOAT and a legend in the industry. However, Waller noted that Australia is his home, and Cena's supposed final match in December might occur in October instead.

“John Cena is obviously the GOAT, he’s a legend of this industry, but he has to remember, he’s coming to Australia. This is my house, I run this place, if he wants to come here, he’ll have to go through me. That retirement tour is supposed to finish in December, maybe it finishes in October because if he comes anywhere near me in my country, I’m putting him out to pasture.” [H/T WrestleTalk.com]

Ad

It will be interesting to see what John Cena has in store at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More