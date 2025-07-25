Will John Cena be on WWE SmackDown tonight?

By Subhasish Deb
Published Jul 25, 2025 08:37 GMT
John Cena
John Cena [Image Source: WWE.com]

John Cena will compete in his final SummerSlam match next month as he will go against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The upcoming edition of SmackDown will be the penultimate episode of the show. Therefore, the excitement is high, and fans have been wondering whether Cena will show up tonight on the blue brand.

Tonight's SmackDown will emanate from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, and will see the feuds and storylines shift gears. However, The Cenation Leader is not advertised for the show tonight. Although it is quite unfortunate, the 48-year-old has very limited dates left in his farewell tour.

The potential reason behind the WWE legend's absence from the July 25, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown is his Hollywood commitments. John Cena is reportedly filming a Netflix movie called Little Brother, whose shootings are believed to be underway.

Amid the WWE veteran's absence, Cody Rhodes is expected to move the wagons of their SummerSlam storyline for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The American Nightmare is expected to address the fallout of the chaotic contract signing that happened last week on SmackDown.

Will John Cena appear on the go-home edition of SmackDown for SummerSlam?

Following tonight's episode of SmackDown, only one more episode of the blue brand will be left before SummerSlam. Given John Cena's limited appearances, fans have been wondering whether the veteran will be in the house or will end up missing another episode of the show.

Fans can take a sigh of relief as Cena will grace the go-home edition of SmackDown with his presence. The WWE legend will be at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for one last confrontation with Cody Rhodes before their high-profile Undisputed WWE Title match.

WWE and the creative team will leave no stone unturned to add the last dose of adrenaline rush among fans on the final episode of the show before SummerSlam. Hence, the Stamford-based promotion has been advertising John Cena's final appearance of this month in full swing and with great fervor.

There is a good possibility that fans might witness a physical altercation between Rhodes and Cena next week on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see who stands tall and gets the last laugh, as it will play a major role in speculating the outcome of their Undisputed WWE Championship match.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
