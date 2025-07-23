John Cena to add another game-changing stipulation to match vs. Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

John Cena is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight at SummerSlam. This time, it will be a real challenge for him as this is no longer the same Rhodes whom Cena defeated at WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare has turned more ferocious and unflinching, willing to do anything to reclaim the title.The Cenation Leader appears wary of the situation and the threat looming over his title reign. Therefore, he could add another game-changing stipulation to his upcoming match. John Cena could make a declaration, stating that if Cody Rhodes loses at SummerSlam, he will forever be barred from challenging for the Undisputed WWE Championship, no matter who holds the coveted title.Rhodes had put forth a similar stipulation for him in AEW in 2019 ahead of his match against Chris Jericho at Full Gear pay-per-view. He had vowed never to challenge for the AEW World Championship if he lost to Jericho, and his fate remained sealed by his promise. Therefore, John Cena's potential stipulation will put Cody Rhodes at the haunting crossroads once again.The American Nightmare may face deja vu, giving him a flashback of what he had been through at AEW. The striking similarities could elevate this storyline to a whole new level, pitting Rhodes' unflinching determination against the weight of his past vows. Well, if that happens, this SummerSlam feud would be drenched in poetic irony.This will raise the stakes of the Undisputed WWE Championship match to a whole new level, making it a true main event in MetLife Stadium. Besides, John Cena will have an advantage with that stipulation against a determined Cody Rhodes, hungry to dethrone him. However, the above-mentioned scenario is purely speculative at this point.John Cena's feud with Cody Rhodes to end at SummerSlam 2025?John Cena and Cody Rhodes have been locked in an intense feud since Elimination Chamber this year. This rivalry has reached a boiling point, and fans might witness its final chapter unfold at SummerSlam. Both superstars will look to put an end to this once and for all as they go against each other.Cena has very limited dates left in his farewell tour, and WWE would look to book him in some fresh storylines after The Biggest Party of the Summer. Continuing the feud with Rhodes may not make much sense, especially now that the WWE legend has a limited number of appearances and matches left.Therefore, this is a strong possibility that John Cena's feud with Cody Rhodes will officially end at SummerSlam. The 48-year-old is scheduled to compete at WWE's upcoming premium live events, such as Clash in Paris and Crown Jewel, where he may feud with some new faces on the roster.Currently, a long list of superstars is waiting to have a match with The Last Real Champion, including Gunther, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, and others. Therefore, WWE might finally close the chapter between Cena and Rhodes at The Biggest Party of the Summer to pave the way for some fresh things.