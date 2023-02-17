Will Matt Riddle and Randy Orton ever get back together? Revealing RK-Bro's WWE future

The iconic pairing of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (RK-Bro) is a favorite of the WWE Universe. Both charismatic superstars rose to the spotlight as a duo during the Pandemic Era and have stuck in the spotlight ever since. However, some unfortunate events have left fans disillusioned about the duo's future.

Orton has been shelved since the May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, in which he suffered a career-threatening injury. In late November, it was reported that he underwent surgery to mend his back and would be out of action for an extended period of time. Meanwhile, Matt Riddle suffered a kayfabe injury following a brutal assault from Solo Sikoa in December.

RK-Bro's future seemed to be uncertain, but a recent report has given more insight into Randy Orton and Matt Riddle's possible future reunion. In unfortunate news, WWE has no plans for the former RAW Tag Team Champions to perform at WrestleMania Hollywood. The company expects Orton to recover soon though.

Riddle was marked to be absent for 60 days from December 5. This means he could be returning before the Show of Shows. However, there is also no official timeline for Randy Orton's return.

However, this will give Orton some much-needed injury recovery time. Moreover, RK-Bro isn't necessarily needed on WWE RAW at the moment. The stars can't involve themselves in the title plans straightway as The Bloodline is busy with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes.

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle loves to team up with Randy Orton

The Original Bro seemed to be a nuisance to Orton at the beginning of their tag team journey. He mimicked The Viper's behavior and even copied his finisher, much to the displeasure of some fans.

Matt Riddle eventually broke those barriers. They clinched their first tag titles at SummerSlam 2021 by defeating AJ Styles and Omos to begin their fan-favorite run and their teamwork became commendable.

During an appearance on DC & RC, Riddle gave his honest opinion on teaming up with Randy Orton. He believed that the story with The Apex Predator propelled him to the big stages.

"With Randy, I had opportunities with Roman [Reigns], stuff like that, especially when Randy was gone. But, I think at the end of the day, that story with Randy, I enjoyed it and I felt like I got to build a relationship and a reputation with the WWE." (H/T SportzWiki)

After Randy Orton's injury, Riddle became a solo act and proved to be a fearsome competitor. His rivalry with Seth Rollins did wonders to put both superstars over.

