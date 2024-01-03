Will Patrick Clark fka Velveteen Dream return to WWE? Exploring chances after apology video

Former WWE NXT star Velveteen Dream has issued an apology to his fans, family, friends, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels. The real-life Patrick Clark posted a nearly five-minute video on his Instagram handle. Could the 28-year-old star return to the sports entertainment juggernaut after his apology?

There are no reports pointing toward a potential comeback for the former NXT North American Champion as of now. However, Clark might return to WWE and get a fresh start under Triple H’s watchful eye if the latter wants. The Game has brought back superstars who fans once thought would never return to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

For those unaware, Velveteen Dream was released from his contract in May 2021. The unceremonious departure came months after he was accused of sending inappropriate photos to minors. The superstar and promotion maintained there was no truth to these accusations following an investigation.

Clark had previously denied reports he was spotted at the Performance Center in October 2023. He also refuted the rumors he was seeking therapy at a rehabilitation facility.

Read his full comments below:

“I am not in a rehabilitation facility nor have I visited Orlando, Florida, the WWE Performance Center, or any WWE events or facilities. I encourage all wrestling media and platforms to highlight the women and men who put together awesome weekly television! And not waste time publishing and pushing fake narratives and fake news about me! I haven't contributed anything to your line of entertainment in YEARS! Please do better and use your platforms to showcase the bright and prominent future that is professional wrestling.” (H/T GiveMeSport)

When was the last time Velveteen Dream competed in a WWE NXT ring?

Velveteen Dream last competed in a WWE NXT ring in 2020. His final match for the brand came against Adam Cole at NXT: A Very Gargano Christmas television special event on December 23, 2020. He lost to Cole in their 13-minute match.

It is worth mentioning that he was supposed to make his comeback with an indie pro wrestling event in 2021, but his appearance was canceled. It remains to be seen if the former NXT star will return to WWE in 2024.