Will Post Malone make his WWE in-ring debut in 2024? Exploring chances after 2K24 playable character news breaks out

WWE has collaborated with many top celebrities over the years, and Post Malone is the latest mainstream name to join that list. Over the years, some of the celebrities who have collaborated with WWE have ended up competing inside the squared circle.

The Stamford-based promotion started working with Bad Bunny in 2021, which led to the Puerto Rican megastar making his in-ring debut for the company at WrestleMania 37. He even got his own special edition of WWE 2K23 last year.

Just like Bad Bunny, WWE started working with Logan Paul in 2021, who is now under contract with the company as an in-ring talent and has wrestled a decent amount of matches.

WWE 2K confirmed today that Post Malone will be curating WWE 2K24's soundtrack, which is due to release on March 8. The soundtrack will also include two of his own songs.

The 28-year-old will also be a part of the video game's playable roster through a DLC pack. With WWE joining hands with Malone for the next 2K game, there is a possibility that he will end up in a WWE ring sometime this year.

The famous rapper and singer could start a feud with someone like Dominik Mysterio, as it will allow him to win the fans over quickly.

WWE has many huge Premium Live Events lined up for this year, some of which will be held outside of the United States, so bringing someone like Post Malone in for one of them could help the company capture a lot of attention from mainstream media.

Post Malone has been a WWE fan for a long time

Post Malone has been spotted with WWE Hall of Famers like Triple H and The Undertaker in the past.

The Undertaker even appeared at one of his concerts in 2018 and took him out with a Chokeslam. The Deadman revealed in an interview with the First We Feast channel that Post Malone has a lot of knowledge about the pro wrestling business, and the two discussed the old days of wrestling when they met.

The rapper also got to do Triple H's iconic water spit with him backstage at one of his shows in 2022.

Speaking about his involvement in WWE 2K24, the famous rapper stated:

"This is so cool because you guys have always had amazing soundtracks and amazing talented people doing the soundtracks. The secret to a great video game soundtrack is a little something for everyone and for every mood."

He has already shown that he can take bumps, so WWE may become interested in asking him to step inside the ring at some point.

