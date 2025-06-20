Will R-Truth leave WWE again after his match against John Cena on SmackDown? Likely truth revealed

WWE legend R-Truth, aka Ron Killings', current run is no flash-in-the-pan nostalgia act. The WWE legend shocked fans around the world a few weeks ago when, following his brief but deeply personal program with John Cena leading into Saturday Night Main Event, he announced via social media that he had been released from WWE.

Ad

Technically, it wasn’t a release per se; his contract simply wasn’t renewed. WWE had opted to let it run out without offering a new deal. That decision quickly turned into one of the most criticized backstage decisions in recent times. The fan backlash was immediate and unprecedented, with both talent and audience members voicing strong disapproval of how a veteran like R-Truth had been let go, especially in such an unceremonious manner and without a proper send-off or acknowledgment of any kind.

Ad

Trending

Ad

For days, he stayed silent, reportedly ignoring WWE’s calls throughout the week. It wasn’t until Nick Khan himself stepped in and contacted R-Truth directly that the situation shifted. What followed was a surprise return at Money in the Bank, where he cost Cena and Logan Paul their tag team match against Cody Rhodes and then-World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso.

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Since then, R-Truth has dropped his beloved goofball persona and stepped into the ring with a serious, focused demeanor. This isn’t the R-Truth fans have laughed along with for over a decade. This is Ron "The Truth" Killings, and he’s on a final, serious run. "The Truth” behind his storyline and future is quite simple really: storyline-wise, the sudden shift in character can be attributed to disillusionment. After all, John Cena was Truth’s childhood hero, and their short program before SNME only ended with more disrespect and dismissal.

Ad

That betrayal clearly fuels the on-screen fire now. Since returning, Killings has blindsided Cena multiple times, and now he’s set to once again face him in a one-on-one non-title match this Friday on SmackDown.

Ad

Could R-Truth beat John Cena? It's unlikely, but not out of the question. It could be an interesting route given it is a non-title match, and WWE could use this match to further elevate Killings and also add more fuel to the fire that burns between John Cena and CM Punk, while also having the opportunity to recreate one of the most historic moments in wrestling history 14 years almost to the day.

Ad

But make no mistake. "The Truth" is that Ron Killings isn’t going anywhere. You don’t renegotiate a comeback after an ugly exit, use real-life leverage, and reinvent your on-screen character for just a two-week run. WWE knows what it has in R-Truth: a certified legend, an incredible in-ring worker for his age, and a hugely marketable name with untapped potential.

The potential for R-Truth's seemingly final run

Ad

If the fan support continues, as it surely will, Killings might stay near the top of the card, especially if he remains linked to Cena throughout the latter’s Farewell Tour. Whether it’s a continued rivalry, an eventual reconciliation, or a storyline that spans months, Ron Killings has found a new lane in this final run, and the WWE Universe is right there with him.

To get to go on a final run while being heavily involved with one's childhood hero's Farewell Tour, all amidst the chaos of a shocking release!? Who would have thought professional wrestling would be this insane in 2025? The WWE Universe may have fantasy booked John Cena's retirement year all they wanted, but no one could have predicted this is how it would unfold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More