Will Randy Orton return to WWE at Money in the Bank 2023? Recovery timeline explored

Randy Orton's WWE return has been the talk of the town ever since he took a break to heal from his back injuries. The Viper was last seen in action on the May 20, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The good news is that he has seemingly recovered from his health issues.

Randy Orton could return to WWE at Money in the Bank in 2023, nearly a year after he was forced to take a break from in-ring action. The doctors allegedly told the 14-time world champion not to return to active in-ring competition the last time his father, Bob Orton, provided an update on him.

With that said, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently provided a wholesome update on his former opponent's condition. The Olympic gold medalist said Orton has recovered from his back surgery and is apparently fit to return to the squared circle.

“Doing good, man. He [Orton] recovered from his back surgery. I think he’s gonna come back pretty damn soon. He’s doing much better, yes.” [H/T InsideTheRopes]

The Viper was supposed to enter a title program with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022, but his back condition forced WWE to cancel those plans. Now that he's fit, Orton could return to challenge the man who put him out of commission.

3 ways Randy Orton's WWE return could happen at Money in the Bank

The Apex Predator could return as a surprise entrant in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Orton is no stranger to the high-stakes bout. He could show up unannounced to a thunderous ovation from the London crowd this Saturday.

Here's a clip of Orton winning Money in the Bank briefcase in 2013:

The former RAW Tag Team Champion could return to help Matt Riddle fend off Gunther in case WWE pulls the trigger on their rumored Intercontinental Championship match at Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena.

Finally, The Viper could show up during Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's tag team match against The Usos to help the twins win the match. The events could set up a high-profile bout between The Tribal Chief and Orton at SummerSlam 2023.

