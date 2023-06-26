20-time champion to return at the last minute and win Money in the Bank? Chances of WWE pulling off massive swerve

WWE is holding the 14th annual Money in the Bank premium live event this Saturday in London, with many huge moments in store. Fans can even expect some huge surprises at the show.

One could come from the men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Seven superstars have been announced, with Logan Paul and LA Knight considered the favorites. However, much like last year, WWE could add an eighth participant to the match. Someone more popular than Austin Theory.

What if Randy Orton returns in that spot? According to WWE legend Kurt Angle, he has recovered from his back injury and may be set to return soon. The Viper would receive a monstrous pop from the UK fans and likely end up winning the briefcase.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Goes onto say he thinks “he’s gonna come back pretty damn soon”.



And that “he’s doing much better.”



Taking any grain of hope right now Kurt Angle (on his The Kurt Angle Show pod) stated that Randy Orton has recovered from back surgery.Goes onto say he thinks “he’s gonna come back pretty damn soon”.And that “he’s doing much better.”Taking any grain of hope right now Kurt Angle (on his The Kurt Angle Show pod) stated that Randy Orton has recovered from back surgery.Goes onto say he thinks “he’s gonna come back pretty damn soon”. And that “he’s doing much better.” Taking any grain of hope right now 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/rCtAR6wyqk

It would be a great choice, as Orton was last seen in WWE getting choked out by Roman Reigns. He can be back to his creepy best as he targets The Tribal Chief's world title. However, as popular as it would be, the 14-time world champion probably won't win Money in the Bank.

First off, considering the severity of his back injury, Randy Orton likely wouldn't be a part of such a physically dangerous match. Expect his in-ring return to be a much safer affair.

Also, other top stars might return at Money in the Bank instead, with Drew McIntyre and Bray Wyatt rumored to do so. WWE may prefer to spread out these huge moments to make the most of them.

Randy Orton wasn't around during WWE Money in the Bank 2022

Last year's ladder matches came around after Randy Orton was written off WWE television. He and Matt Riddle were attacked by The Bloodline on the May 20 episode of SmackDown, following their defeat to The Usos in a Tag Team Title Unification Match.

Orton was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam before his injury turned out to be worse than initially thought. He could have made his return at Money in the Bank as well, especially if The Tribal Chief's match against Riddle wasn't moved to SmackDown instead.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns vs Randy Orton is now being rumored for Summerslam Roman Reigns vs Randy Orton is now being rumored for Summerslam 👀 https://t.co/OEynsDKuS8

However, fans are still waiting for Randy Orton's return one year later. Hopefully, that day will come soon. The Viper will provide WWE with even more star power than it already has.

Who should Randy Orton feud with upon his return? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

