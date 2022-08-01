Will Roman Reigns appear on RAW or SmackDown this week?

Roman Reigns had an incredible SummerSlam to remember. Despite taking an almighty beating, he ended up leaving the show with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. In doing so, he beat Brock Lesnar for good in what was their last match together.

Reigns was the last man standing at SummerSlam, but he has little time to rest. Drew McIntyre became the number one contender for his titles a couple of days ago on SmackDown.

The Scottish Warrior overcame Sheamus in a brutal match to stake the claim to The Tribal Chief's table. We'll see champion and challenger talk about their fight in the weeks to come.

Naturally, fans are excited to know if The Trible Chief will appear on RAW or SmackDown this week. If you are wondering the same thing, we have the answer for you right here.

According to WWE's official website at the time of writing, Roman Reigns will not be appearing on RAW this week.

However, The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is advertised for the August 5 episode of SmackDown. He will most likely address his match against Drew McIntyre and have some choice words for him.

Roman Reigns' last encounter with Drew McIntyre

The last time Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre faced eachother in singles competition was at Survivor Series 2020. They collided in a Champion versus Champion match, with then-WWE Champion McIntyre looking to prove he was better than Universal Champion Reigns.

The Scottish Warrior had The Head of the Table's number throughout the match and only lost thanks to Jey Uso's interference. He passed out to Reigns' guillotine submission hold, but everyone knew the war was far from over.

The two men rekindled their rivalry when RK-Bro was feuding with The Bloodline. McIntyre joined the party and took the fight to Reigns and The Usos alongside Randy Orton and Riddle. The two teams collided in a huge six-man tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash, which The Bloodline won.

Reigns and McIntyre will meet at Clash at the Castle event on September 3. The latter will have the home advantage heading into the show, and we might see a title change in the United Kingdom.

