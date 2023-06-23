Will Roman Reigns lose his title at WWE Money in the Bank 2023? One possibility opens doors

Roman Reigns built The Bloodline with his motive, determination, and the brains of a Wiseman. However, two years later, he is seeing his faction come crashing down around him.

WWE has announced The Bloodline Civil War as Roman Reigns and Solo Siko will take on Jimmy and Jey Uso in a tag team match at Money in the Bank 2023. While this is scheduled to be a normal tag match, Reigns' Undisputed Universal Championship could still be in danger.

Streaming on Welcome to The Bloodline Civil War.LIVE from London, England on Saturday, July 1st, @WWERomanReigns @WWESoloSikoa team up to take on The @WWEUsos at #MITB Streaming on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else with a special start time of 3PM ET/12PM PT. Welcome to The Bloodline Civil War.LIVE from London, England on Saturday, July 1st, @WWERomanReigns & @WWESoloSikoa team up to take on The @WWEUsos at #MITB.Streaming on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else with a special start time of 3PM ET/12PM PT. https://t.co/0S5txgRD88

The tag team match will almost certainly be the main event of the show. This means the Money in the Bank winner would be declared by the time the main event starts. The Bloodline Civil War will likely be a brutal match with four intense competitors in it.

After the bout, when everyone is drained, the Money in the Bank winner could charge down the aisle to cash in his briefcase. While one may argue that Roman has backup in Solo Sikoa, the Money in the Bank winner could receive some help from The Usos.

Former Universal Champion feels rematch with Roman Reigns will eventually happen

Roman Reigns has been untouchable since winning the Universal Championship at Payback 2020. Since then, The Tribal Chief has been unbeaten in every title defense except for one.

At Royal Rumble 2021, Roman Reigns lost his Universal Championship match to current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins by disqualification. Speaking with New York Post, The Visionary was quite confident that a rematch with Reigns will surely happen.

“I think that it’s just inevitable. We came up together. We grew into WWE together. We built the industry into what it is over the last decade. We are really going to make it in our image over the next decade, and hopefully, we’ll leave the place better than we found it. That matchup is always gonna be huge. Whenever we get back to it, I hope it’s at the right place at the right time.”

As of now, Seth Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against the first Universal Champion, Finn Balor. With both superstars on different brands, it will be difficult for Reigns and Rollins to face each other, at least until the next draft.

