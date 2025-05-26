Will Roman Reigns return on WWE RAW after Saturday Night's Main Event 2025? Analyzing the chances 

Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been absent since Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins attacked him on RAW after WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The terror of Rollins’ faction has increased with Bronson Reed officially joining the stable at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Hence, the WWE universe is now wondering if Roman Reigns will return to weekly programming on tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW. The likely answer is no, as the Stamford-based promotion has not announced the OTC for the show yet. That said, he could make a surprise appearance tonight.

Roman Reigns' inclusion in the storyline against Seth Rollins and his heel crew would hike the excitement and anticipation for the 2025 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Recent media reports have pointed to the Undisputed Tribal Chief landing a major role in the Hollywood film Street Fighter alongside Jason Momoa. Therefore, if the rumors about him playing Akuma in Street Fighter are true, WWE would want to use Roman as much as possible before he potentially starts his Hollywood career.

Roman Reigns might appear at WWE Money in the Bank 2025

In an episode of WrestleVotes Q&A last month, JoeyVotes stated that the Undisputed Tribal Chief was expected to be at the Money in the Bank PLE on June 7. Furthermore, the wrestling insider stated that Roman Reigns might return early and get involved in the buildup.

“We have Money in the Bank on June 7th. He's probably a part of that show. There's Saturday Night's Main Event coming in May. He hasn't been on the first two. I don't know if he'll be on this one. I expect him to be a part of that Money in the Bank field, not in the match, but as part of the show. So around early June, maybe!" he said.

It will be interesting to see if the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion returns in the coming weeks and seeks revenge on the Seth Rollins-led heel faction.

