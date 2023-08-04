Will Roman Reigns use 78-year-old as a pawn against Jey Uso? Analysing possibility

Roman Reigns' heel persona has seen him do some deplorable things during his matches to retain his title. Fans can expect the same dastardly tactics at SummerSlam when he defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Tribal Combat match against Jey Uso.

As the stipulation of the match has put great significance on Samoan culture, fans may witness the return of WWE legend Sika Anoa'i, who could play a crucial role in the outcome of the match. There's a very good possibility that The Tribal Chief can once again use his heel tactics and his own father as a pawn against Jey Uso in their match.

The 78-year-old made his presence felt at Hell in a Cell 2020 when Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso. Sika and Afa crowned Reigns as The Tribal Chief and stood by his side, which hints that the WWE legend has always been in favor of his son. The Tribal Combat match is a decision of the elders of the Samoan clan, who have the utmost authority.

Therefore, Roman Reigns could use his father to command Jey Uso. As a result, it may change the entire scenario of the match and turn it in Roman's favor. It will be interesting to see how WWE pens the next chapter of The Bloodline saga at SummerSlam and whether we really do see the presence of another member of the Samoan dynasty.

Possibility of Solo Sikoa betraying Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

Solo Sikoa has always been the most mystifying character in The Bloodline, having been protecting The Tribal Chief from day one. However, it has become increasingly apparent that The Enforcer will turn on Roman Reigns at some point, leaving him all alone on his island of relevancy.

WWE has been dropping subtle hints on episodes of SmackDown for a while now. However, the possibility of that happening at SummerSlam is fairly low, as WWE will look to savor this moment on a grand stage. The company has been building Solo Sikoa as a lone warrior since his debut on the main roster.

The 30-year-old will eventually stand on the opposite end of Roman Reigns, but that seems distant for now. There will certainly be a lot of drama at SummerSlam in the match between Jey and Roman, so the creative team may wait for another moment to pull the trigger on Solo's turn.

Triple H and Co. will look to build up a strong storyline before putting these two Samoans against each other. It is a moment that is inevitable, and when it happens, it will be yet another fascinating chapter in The Bloodline saga.

