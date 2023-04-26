Will Roman Reigns win the new World Heavyweight Championship? Here's the definitive answer!

Roman Reigns has been the top champion in WWE for nearly 1000 days. Having said that, the Tribal Chief will soon be drafted to either RAW or SmackDown. This will be the first time in almost three years that Roman Reigns won’t be involved in a brand-exclusive title program.

As seen on RAW this past Monday, Triple H unveiled a new World Heavyweight Championship. The Game said that the WWE Universe would see the crowning of a new champion at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on May 27.

He also clarified that Roman Reigns would take his title to the brand he will get drafted to in the aftermath of the WWE Draft 2023. The Tribal Chief will still be the champion but won’t be the first person to hold the new World Heavyweight Championship.

While unlikely, Roman Reigns could still end up fighting for the World Heavyweight Champion if he ends up on the same brand as the title somewhere down the line. For now, he’s focused on making history as the first person to hold the Universal Championship for 1000 days.

For those who aren’t aware, the new World Heavyweight Championship has the color of the original big gold belt with a giant WWE logo in the middle. The strap flaunts a few gems incrested around the sides.

Roman Reigns’ former rival reacts to World Heavyweight Championship announcement

Seth Rollins appeared on RAW this past Monday after Triple H unveiled the new championship belt. The Visionary had his eyes fixated on the gold title. The crowd welcomed his intentions with chants of “You deserve it.”

Rollins cut a promo as he applauded Triple H’s announcement. He said the newly reinstated World Heavyweight Championship presented the roster with an opportunity to fight.

Seth Rollins is set to collide with Omos at WWE Backlash. It remains to be seen who will emerge as the winner on May 6.

Do you want to see Seth Rollins win the World Heavyweight Title? Let us know in the comments!

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes