Why does the new World Heavyweight Championship have the WWE logo in its center?

On the latest episode of RAW, Chief Content Officer Triple H announced the return of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. During the Night of Champions on May 27, a brand new Heavyweight Champion would be crowned in Saudi Arabia, and it was noticed that some changes have been made.

As is common with most belts, the upgraded design sports an original style but with a more sleek and modern look. A close-up photo revealed that the new belt even flaunted a few gems incrested around the sides. The biggest change can be seen in the middle, where the logo now sits mainly for marketing purposes. The company plans to place its logo on all the championship belts moving forward.

Before he unveiled the title, Triple H discussed Roman Reigns and his 1000-day mileage as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion later next month. While the Tribal Chief has continued to prove his lethality in the industry, the fact that he hardly makes appearances or defends his title due to a part-time schedule gives him a slightly unfair advantage.

The Game assured the WWE Universe that the new Heavyweight Champion will have to defend their title whenever it needs to be.

"This will be a champion you can be proud of. This will be a champion that you can respect, that you can admire. This will be a champion that will defend this championship anywhere, any place, any time, all over the world. This champion will not have to demand your acknowledgment. This champion will earn your acknowledgment and will earn the title of World Heavyweight Champion." (0:40-1:24)

WWE @WWE



has brought back a legendary championship on BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions @TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions!@TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! https://t.co/BNxvJK2rRh

In a later segment, Seth Rollins comes out and indirectly fires shots at the Head of the Table. The Visionary stated that this could be the start of making the championship more about politics.

His inspiring words about taking the opportunity to push the industry forward with the use of the new Heavyweight Champion had the crowd in cheers.

Fans react to the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt

Fans are ecstatic at the news of a new champion, knowing a lot of things will definitely be subject to change in the coming months. With the belt noticeably different from the last, fans seem divided over the design.

After Triple H's segment, fans flooded Twitter with various memes, comments, and varied opinions on the design of the belt.

Check out the reactions below:

Psychic @ThatGuyPsychic @WWE @TripleH Real hard work you did there with the title. The forced branding definitely doesn't ruin it. @WWE @TripleH Real hard work you did there with the title. The forced branding definitely doesn't ruin it. https://t.co/pOnohQhDmj

Fans will just have to wait and see who wins the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes