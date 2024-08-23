Will Roman Reigns be on WWE SmackDown tonight? What we know

Tonight's WWE SmackDown has already advertised a major appearance for The Bloodline, but plans for Roman Reigns may have changed. From the looks of it, The Original Tribal Chief's future could have something to do with his presence in the upcoming episode.

Roman Reigns made his long-awaited return at the 2024 SummerSlam and quickly attacked Solo Sikoa, who has been bad-mouthing his cousin since his absence after WrestleMania XL. The attacks on Solo's Bloodline continued in the following WWE SmackDown episodes, but last week, the group managed to fight back due to the return of Jacob Fatu. Due to this, it looks like The Original Tribal Chief will be missing tonight's show.

The August 23, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown currently does not advertise Roman Reigns, which means it's likely he won't show up tonight. As one of the top stars in the company, he would likely be featured on the page and other promotional materials if he is scheduled for an appearance.

Interestingly, the former Undisputed Champion was also removed from the featured stars section for the September 13 episode of the Friday show. This could mean that he might be missing a few weeks to sell The Bloodline's attack and in a way, help the group elevate their characters to make their feud more heated.

Meanwhile, the group is advertised for a match tonight. The Bloodline will defend the Tag Team Championship for the first time in the upcoming episode against the Street Profits.

Which original member of The Bloodline thinks Roman Reigns is in deep trouble on WWE SmackDown?

Since returning to the Stamford-based promotion, The Head of the Table has bravely faced Solo Sikoa's Bloodline alone. While this worked in the beginning, last week was an example that the numbers still matter. Interestingly, Paul Heyman had the same thought.

In an interview with Sam Roberts at Fanatics Fest, The Wiseman talked about the current status of The Bloodline's storyline and seemingly addressed a reunion of the group's original version. Later, he added Roman returned to reclaim his title as The Tribal Chief, but the latter may be in trouble due to Solo's multiple backups.

"All you know is, Roman Reigns is back. He's back to reclaim the title of Tribal Chief from Solo Sikoa, and Solo has so much back up right now that Roman is in deep, deep, deep trouble,"

It would be interesting to see what The Bloodline has in store for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode.

