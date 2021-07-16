Will SmackDown have a new set?

The time has finally arrived! After more than a year of wrestling behind closed doors, WWE will be resuming their live tours, kicking off with this week's SmackDown.

For over a year and a half, we have waited. This weekend, we once again welcome the @WWE Universe back! #SmackDown #MITB #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Q1GGhLhqRD — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 15, 2021

The absence of fans hit the product hard, given that audience interaction and fans' reactions have been an integral part of wrestling. While the NXT brand has already welcomed limited fans back to their shows, WWE has been waiting for the right moment to bring the WWE Universe back for RAW and SmackDown, their main shows.

Stephanie McMahon, the Chief Brand Officer of WWE, has stated how fans returning to the show is something as grand as WrestleMania, WWE's flagship annual event. WWE is planning on making this year's SummerSlam a bigger spectacle than WrestleMania, given that SummerSlam will be the first 'Big 4' PPV that will take place after the fans return. Along with a stacked card for this week's SmackDown, WWE has quite a few things planned for their return to live touring.

Is SmackDown getting a new set?

The Thunderdome has been the home for RAW and SmackDown since SummerSlam 2020

While there has been no official statement from WWE specifically stating the arrival of the new set, there are many rumors. With Stephanie McMahon herself mentioning that WWE will be using augmented reality and surprising fans with new things, there is a high chance of seeing a few changes in the set design.

With the ThunderDome officially behind them, source states that WWE has some cool & exciting things planned for this weekend….. Expect a surprise or two. Truly a pivotal time in recent WWE history. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 13, 2021

These changes to the set design and roster, along with new storylines starting for the SummerSlam PPV, will act as the perfect chance for WWE to reboot itself in every way possible, to get the pre-COVID ratings back. One thing is for sure, even if WWE reverts to the 2019 set design for SmackDown, the set that we will see at this week's SmackDown will be different from the Thunderdome set, which had the stage trimmed down due to the venue.

