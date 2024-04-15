Will The New Day replace Big E as the third member in WWE? Exploring the faction's future

Injuries in WWE have been known to end careers, and superstar Big E has been dealing with one since March 11, 2022. During that episode of SmackDown, he was in a tag team match along with Kofi Kingston against Sheamus and Ridge Holland. Holland executed a belly-to-belly suplex on The New Day member, and E landed awkwardly on his neck.

He broke his C1 vertebrae and had to be sidelined to undergo surgery and recovery. During the time he is out of WWE, The New Day is missing their third member. It's less of a faction and more of a tag team now. Hence, the reasonable course of action is to add another member with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

However, Big E revealed that he has put forth the idea to Kingston and Woods about replacing him, but they have declined the offer.

"I'm not around and I told those guys too, as long as I'm out, please don't feel like you're beholden to me. My voice comes on at the beginning of the song every time, and I'm not around, and I don't know if that's fair to those guys, and hey, if you need a fill-in with a third, feel free to, but they're always, so adamant about like, 'Nah, nah, nah. This is the group' and I appreciate them dearly for that…,"

Even though E is not working in the ring as a pro-wrestler, the superstar has been involved with WWE outside the ring. He actively promotes WWE events and interacts with fans on social media and might have a career with WWE in broadcasting or backstage segments if he never returns to in-ring wrestling.

Big E provided an update on his neck injury

It's extremely important for superstars to completely heal from injuries before returning to the ring. Hence, unless they receive medical clearance, WWE will not let them work in any matches.

Recently, E took to social media to give an update about his injury. He revealed that while the C1 vertebrae have healed, there has been no new bone formation. As a result, he has not been cleared and may never be cleared for an in-ring return.

The WWE Universe hopes to see The New Day reunited someday. However, for now, Big E will remain focused on healing and keeping his neck safe!

