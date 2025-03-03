  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • Will The Rock appear on WWE RAW with John Cena in Belgium? Exploring the possibility

Will The Rock appear on WWE RAW with John Cena in Belgium? Exploring the possibility

By Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury
Modified Mar 03, 2025 19:27 GMT
Cody Rhodes refused to be The Rock
Cody Rhodes refused to be The Rock's champion. [Image Source: WWE.com]

John Cena's WWE Farewell Tour has been taking quite the interesting route so far. Ever since returning to active in-ring competition in January 2025, The Champ has been a part of both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber men's match, secured a championship match at The Show of Shows, and has turned heel by selling his soul to The Rock!

Ad

In the latest development, the global wrestling juggernaut has announced The Leader of Cenation for the upcoming European Tour. He has been announced for Monday Night RAW in Brussels, Glasgow, and London on March 17th, March 24th, and March 31st, respectively. However, it is unlikely The Rock will make an appearance alongside John Cena in Europe.

Dwayne Johnson still has a Hollywood schedule to follow. The live-action remake of Moana is set to be released in July 2026, and the final instalment of Jumanji is set to release in December 2026. He will need to follow the dates he has committed to for the shooting for his upcoming films. Keeping that in mind, he will not travel with John Cena for the European Tour.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Wrestling veteran has an interesting theory about why The Rock aligned with John Cena

During the concluding moments of Elimination Chamber, the WWE Universe witnessed John Cena and Travis Scott gang up on Cody Rhodes, followed by The Rock brutalizing him with a belt, ending with The Champ having his foot on a bloodied Rhodes' head.

Former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman introduced an interesting theory about why The Final Boss brought Travis Scott to the ring and had Cena align with him. While speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, he revealed that The Brahma Bull might be putting together a faction to represent him when he is not around.

Ad
"I'm trying to think if maybe Rock is trying to put together a group so that they can be around when he's not around. And maybe that's what they're trying to do here."

Cena's heel turn had always been a myth among fans, with most believing it would never happen. However, it has become the most watched video across all of WWE's socials!

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी