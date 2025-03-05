Will The Rock have a match at WrestleMania 41? Likely truth revealed

The Rock's recent return to WWE was a blessing for fans, as it changed the course of this industry. His involvement in the ongoing storyline surrounding Cody Rhodes and John Cena has made the Road to WrestleMania hot again. It won't be an exaggeration to say that The Great One is currently involved in one of the biggest storylines in WWE.

This has left several fans with one question: Will the Hollywood icon have a match at The Showcase of the Immortals? However, the answer is negative. PW Insider recently reported that The Rock is not expected to compete at WrestleMania 41. Despite his major role in the current storyline, he would not step into the squared circle to have a match.

However, The Final Boss would remain aligned with John Cena on the Road to WrestleMania. Well, this is obvious after everything that transpired at Elimination Chamber in Toronto. In a shocking turn of events, The Cenation Leader turned heel and joined forces with the 52-year-old. Rock is, therefore, expected to stay alongside Cena in this entire feud.

There is a chance that The Great One would be at the ringside at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas during the Undisputed WWE Championship match. He could play a major role in the outcome of the match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

Will The Rock have a match with Cody Rhodes down the line?

When The Rock returned to SmackDown last month, he went right after Cody Rhodes and demanded he sell his soul. However, The American Nightmare refused, resulting in his suffering The Final Boss' wrath. The Hollywood icon has now built a force of his own against Rhodes.

However, the real question is: Will this eventually lead to a match between both superstars? Well, the chances of it happening seem slim. During a post-SmackDown interview, The Rock stated that his storyline with Cody Rhodes is not just about a championship and does not necessarily need to culminate in a match.

The 52-year-old felt he could do things far more exciting without stepping into the ring with The American Nightmare. Given his statements, it does not look like fans will ever get to see Rock vs Cody in WWE. However, The Final Boss can continue to dictate things while staying far across the shore.

The Rock could continue to portray himself as the heel authority figure who wants to bring down the industry's top star, Cody Rhodes. Hence, his involvement in the storyline could remain the focal point.

