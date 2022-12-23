Will The Rock's WWE return take place at Royal Rumble?

The Rock’s WWE return remains a topic of discussion among the internet wrestling community. The Great One’s last appearance for World Wrestling Entertainment transpired on the 20th Anniversary episode of SmackDown on October 4, 2019. That being said, he could return sooner than later.

Word on the internet is that the Triple H regime is planning for The Rock’s WWE return at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE creative is reportedly considering the possibility of booking The People’s Champion to win the Men’s Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023.

Ringside News reported that there were discussions between The Rock’s camp and WWE. The discussions were regarding his possible appearance at the rumble, but “nothing is etched in stone until a deal is reached.” That being said, chances are that the future Hall of Famer will work the next big WWE PLE in some capacity.

With WrestleMania 39 taking place in Hollywood, it is only fitting for the Box Office juggernaut to make an appearance at the “grandest stage of them all." There’s no better road to Mania than the Royal Rumble.

Rocky has previously teased a clash with Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief himself hinted at a potential show down with his cousin on numerous occasions. It remains to be seen if WWE will turn the teases into a WrestleMania reality.

The Rock’s WWE return imminent after DC exit?

James Gunn became a top executive and that changed the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe. Cult favorites Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson announced their departure from their respective roles as Superman and Black Adam in the wake of Gunn’s takeover.

The Rock’s exit from James Gunn-led DCEU has led to many fans speculating the possibility of his WWE return. The 50-year-old has not wrestled a match since WrestleMania 32, when he squashed Erick Rowan in a matter of seconds.

WWE under Triple H is continuing to experiment with surprise returns. The Game has previously treated fans to the shocking comebacks of NXT favorites, including Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis.

Will The King of Kings pull off the same surprise when it comes to The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment? That remains to be seen.

