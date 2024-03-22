Will The Undertaker appear at WrestleMania 40? Exploring possibility amid exciting reports 

The Undertaker is one of the most renowned names in sports entertainment and was a pillar of WrestleMania for decades. The Phenom left a significant mark on The Show of Shows but hasn't been seen on WWE programming for quite some time.

With WrestleMania XL on the horizon, the WWE Universe has been wondering if The Deadman will grace the Premium Live Event in Philadelphia with his presence. According to a recent report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Undertaker is expected to be at The Showcase of The Immortals this year.

He will seemingly be involved in the two-night extravaganza in some capacity. The possibility of it happening is quite high, as the legend will be in Philadelphia during WrestleMania XL weekend. He will hold the UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW on April 4, 2024, at The Fillmore.

Therefore, WWE might look to have The Undertaker appear at the two-night extravaganza as well. This would be a treat for the fans in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field and also add to the spectacle of The Show of Shows.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the prospect of the WWE legend appearing at the April spectacle is plausible.

Possibility of The Undertaker competing at WrestleMania XL

The Deadman drew the curtains on his illustrious pro wrestling career in 2020. Since then, his last appearance came on an episode of NXT last year. With the recent report about his involvement at WrestleMania XL, there has been speculation about Taker stepping into the squared circle again.

However, the possibility of the WWE Hall of Famer competing at The Show of Shows is highly unlikely. Undertaker has expressed that he doesn't intend to make his wrestling comeback now that he has already hung up his boots.

Nevertheless, fans can expect The Phenom to be involved in some capacity at the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia this year. The 58-year-old icon is open to having a brief storyline angle, as he mentioned in a podcast.

It remains to be seen if WWE will insert the legend into a major storyline angle at WrestleMania XL or if the company has different plans in store.

